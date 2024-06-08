XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.10

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.10 and traded as high as $24.20. XOMA shares last traded at $24.05, with a volume of 6,026 shares changing hands.

XOMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a report on Monday, April 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on XOMA in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Friday, May 31st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.85.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.96 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 705.23%. On average, analysts expect that XOMA Co. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in XOMA in the first quarter worth about $212,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of XOMA by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of XOMA by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 436,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after buying an additional 87,203 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

