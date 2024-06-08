Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as 15.12 and last traded at 15.23. Approximately 71,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 74,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at 15.60.
Universal Music Group Trading Down 2.4 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of 14.57.
Universal Music Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0934 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Universal Music Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.
About Universal Music Group
Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.
