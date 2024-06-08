Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $46.86 and last traded at $42.24, with a volume of 1566187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.68.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMTC. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Semtech from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

In related news, CFO Mark Lin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $703,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 81,825 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,996,000 after purchasing an additional 613,274 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Semtech by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 563,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 167,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,504,000.

Semtech Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.14.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Semtech had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $192.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

