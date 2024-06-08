Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.36

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.36 and traded as high as $8.97. Synchronoss Technologies shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 23,717 shares changing hands.
Synchronoss Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $94.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $42.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.52 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 24.1% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,403,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 854,411 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.
