Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.56

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.56 and traded as high as $44.02. Cedar Fair shares last traded at $43.66, with a volume of 91,931 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FUN shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.56.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Stories

