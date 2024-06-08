iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDA) Shares Down 0.7%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.96 and last traded at $27.96. Approximately 3,856 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 1,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.15.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF USD (ITDA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

