noco-noco (NASDAQ:NCNC) Trading Down 5.7%

noco-noco Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 170,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 584,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

noco-noco Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On noco-noco

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of noco-noco during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in noco-noco during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in noco-noco during the third quarter worth about $2,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

noco-noco Company Profile

noco-noco Inc operates as an early-stage decarbonization solution provider in Asia. The company engages in manufacturing and leasing battery products, including batteries and BEVs to commercial transportation companies, and of ESS to renewable power plants and other power plants requiring grid stabilization and backup power; and the provision of carbon abatement solutions for landowners and carbon credit sales.

Featured Stories

