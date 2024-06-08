Desjardins Increases Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $5.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Desjardins from $5.25 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.33% from the stock’s current price.

AQN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.47.

NYSE:AQN opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.68. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.73.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $737.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 459,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 39,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

