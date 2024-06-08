StockNews.com Upgrades Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) to Buy

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alexander’s from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of ALX stock opened at $213.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.79. Alexander’s has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.18. The company has a quick ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Alexander’s by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alexander’s during the third quarter worth $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexander’s in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alexander’s in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander’s in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

