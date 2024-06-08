Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 108,772 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 12% compared to the typical daily volume of 96,807 call options.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $1,674,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 415,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,222,851.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 640,532,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,906,725 shares of company stock worth $642,307,702 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after buying an additional 274,229,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walmart by 181.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625,314 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $3,674,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 183.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Walmart by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $844,514,000 after buying an additional 9,544,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.