First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) versus Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Head-To-Head Comparison

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) and Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Busey and Southern States Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get First Busey alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Busey $601.76 million 2.12 $122.57 million $1.98 11.36 Southern States Bancshares $141.13 million 1.64 $31.95 million $3.60 7.21

First Busey has higher revenue and earnings than Southern States Bancshares. Southern States Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Busey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

56.5% of First Busey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of First Busey shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Busey and Southern States Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Busey 0 0 4 0 3.00 Southern States Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Busey currently has a consensus price target of $25.75, indicating a potential upside of 14.50%. Southern States Bancshares has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.87%. Given Southern States Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Southern States Bancshares is more favorable than First Busey.

Profitability

This table compares First Busey and Southern States Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Busey 18.08% 9.37% 0.95% Southern States Bancshares 21.51% 15.31% 1.34%

Risk & Volatility

First Busey has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern States Bancshares has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Busey pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Southern States Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. First Busey pays out 48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern States Bancshares pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Busey has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Busey is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

About First Busey

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech. The Banking segment provides banking services to individual customers, such as demand and savings deposits, money transfers, safe deposit services, individual retirement accounts and other fiduciary services, automated teller machines, and technology-based networks, as well as loan products, including residential real estate, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans. This segment also offers banking services to corporate customers, including commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, and agricultural loans, as well as cash management services. The Wealth Management segment offers a range of investment and asset management, investment, brokerage, investment strategy consulting, fiduciary, philanthropic advisory, tax preparation, business succession planning, and employee retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, and foundations; and professional farm management services to the agricultural industry. The FirsTech segment provides payment technology solutions comprising online, mobile, and voice-recognition bill payments; money management and credit card networks; direct debit services; lockbox remittance processing for payments made by mail; and walk-in payments, as well as tools to help clients with billing, reconciliation, bill reminders, and treasury services. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

About Southern States Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits. It offers real estate loan products, including loans for real estate construction and development, residential mortgages, and commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans; and direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and ATM services. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.