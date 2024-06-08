Brokerages Set Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) PT at $15.67

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $16.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,007,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,191,187.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $483,016,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,194,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,807,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495,822 shares during the period. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,486,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21,195.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,655,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,311,000 after buying an additional 11,600,658 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,911,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

