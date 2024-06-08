Analysts Set Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target at $41.76

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.76.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In other Roblox news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $164,241.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $819,310.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Roblox news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $164,241.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,310.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $3,831,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,251.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,557,577. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 566.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Roblox by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. Roblox has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

