Brokerages Set SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT at $70.20

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $65.86. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.30.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.25%.

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,300. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,860,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $94,939,000. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,471,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,904,000 after buying an additional 951,269 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 111.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,071,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,975,000 after acquiring an additional 564,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

