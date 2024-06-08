ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives $144.94 Average PT from Analysts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,097,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479,963 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 512.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,737,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $433,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,165 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,102,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,705,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,931.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,455,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.2 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.71. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $99.35 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $130.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

