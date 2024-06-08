Brokerages Set Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Target Price at $106.44

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.44.

Several research analysts have commented on ASH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ashland in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Ashland stock opened at $100.13 on Wednesday. Ashland has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ashland will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ashland by 122.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Ashland by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

