Reviewing Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) & Atlantis Technology Group (OTCMKTS:ATNP)

Atlantis Technology Group (OTCMKTS:ATNP – Get Free Report) and Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantis Technology Group and Palmer Square Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantis Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Palmer Square Capital BDC 84.94% 18.90% 7.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Palmer Square Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 92.7% of Atlantis Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantis Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Palmer Square Capital BDC $104.56 million 5.17 $107.84 million N/A N/A

This table compares Atlantis Technology Group and Palmer Square Capital BDC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Palmer Square Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantis Technology Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlantis Technology Group and Palmer Square Capital BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantis Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Palmer Square Capital BDC 0 3 4 0 2.57

Palmer Square Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $16.93, suggesting a potential upside of 1.98%.

Summary

Palmer Square Capital BDC beats Atlantis Technology Group on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantis Technology Group



MEDPLUS CORP was initially engaged in the manufacture and sale of intraocular lenses and other ophthalmic products. In late 1992, the Company ceased its ophthalmic operations and redirected its activities to the patient finance industry through the Company’s acquisition of Patient Plus, Lincoln Professional Services Corporation and Financial Health Network. The Company now works on behalf of health care, dental care, death care and veterinary providers to find non-recourse financingfor their patients.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC



Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

