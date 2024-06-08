Analyzing ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) and CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY)

CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CLP and ReNew Energy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLP N/A N/A N/A ReNew Energy Global 4.17% 3.36% 0.49%

Risk and Volatility

CLP has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

43.6% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CLP and ReNew Energy Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLP $11.13 billion N/A $850.02 million N/A N/A ReNew Energy Global $1.16 billion 2.00 -$58.00 million $0.12 51.67

CLP has higher revenue and earnings than ReNew Energy Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CLP and ReNew Energy Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLP 0 0 0 0 N/A ReNew Energy Global 0 0 4 0 3.00

ReNew Energy Global has a consensus target price of $8.55, suggesting a potential upside of 37.90%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than CLP.

Summary

ReNew Energy Global beats CLP on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar. It is also involved in the provision of pumped storage services, and energy and infrastructure solutions; property investment activities; and retail of electricity and gas. CLP Holdings Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

