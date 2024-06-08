Analysts Set SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) PT at $47.00

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.
SLG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty
SL Green Realty Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.81. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $57.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.77.
SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.32%.
About SL Green Realty
3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.
See Also
