Analysts Set SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) PT at $47.00

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

SLG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SL Green Realty

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.81. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $57.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.77.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.32%.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Free Report

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.