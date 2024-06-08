Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives $228.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $33,730.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $33,730.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,777 shares of company stock worth $2,654,858. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $1,213,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Avery Dennison by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,675,000 after purchasing an additional 63,716 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $2,715,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AVY opened at $226.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $162.32 and a 12 month high of $229.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.39%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Further Reading

