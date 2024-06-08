Head to Head Analysis: Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) & Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENB)

Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) and Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Renovaro has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harrow has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Renovaro and Harrow, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renovaro 0 0 0 0 N/A Harrow 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Harrow has a consensus target price of $28.60, suggesting a potential upside of 57.40%. Given Harrow’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Harrow is more favorable than Renovaro.

This table compares Renovaro and Harrow’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renovaro N/A N/A -$39.68 million ($0.78) -1.65 Harrow $130.19 million 4.94 -$24.41 million ($0.91) -19.97

Harrow has higher revenue and earnings than Renovaro. Harrow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renovaro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Renovaro and Harrow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renovaro N/A -59.59% -47.14% Harrow -22.59% -39.82% -8.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Renovaro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Harrow shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Renovaro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Harrow shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Harrow beats Renovaro on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renovaro

Renovaro Inc., a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV. It also develops RENB-DC-11, an allogeneic dendritic cell therapeutic vaccine for pancreatic cancer; RENB-DC-12-XX, an allogeneic dendritic cell therapeutic vaccine for other solid tumors; and RENB-HV-21 for treating HIV with allogeneic natural killer (NK) and gamma delta T-cells. It has strategic partnerships with the University of California, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, and Caring Cross. The company was formerly known as Renovaro Biosciences Inc. and changed its name to Renovaro Inc. in February 2024. Renovaro Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Harrow

Harrow Health, Inc. operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products. Harrow Health, Inc. owns royalty rights in four clinical stage drug candidates being developed by Surface Ophthalmics, Inc. and Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc. in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

