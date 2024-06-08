Analysts Set Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) PT at $19.33

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MODG. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Topgolf Callaway Brands

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at $11,688,254.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,665,297.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 57,166.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 120,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 120,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,557,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,636,000 after acquiring an additional 116,267 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 70,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of MODG stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.80. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

