Contrasting Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out -2.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 94.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essential Properties Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Essential Properties Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.44 billion 0.47 -$293.57 million ($1.37) -2.03 Essential Properties Realty Trust $379.41 million 12.68 $190.71 million $1.23 22.32

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diversified Healthcare Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essential Properties Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Healthcare Trust -22.80% -13.72% -5.97% Essential Properties Realty Trust 51.34% 6.56% 4.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Diversified Healthcare Trust and Essential Properties Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Healthcare Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 1 10 0 2.91

Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.87%. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $28.64, suggesting a potential upside of 4.32%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.0% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of December 31, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 371 properties in 36 states and Washington, D.C., occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units. DHC is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $41 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023 and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. DHC is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2021, it had a portfolio of 1, 451 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.