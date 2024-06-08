Brokerages Set Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target at $74.80

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $383,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Matador Resources by 37.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 3.30. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $47.76 and a 1-year high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

