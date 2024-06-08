Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives $957.95 Average PT from Brokerages

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $964.86.

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

In other news, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $363,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,141,376.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total transaction of $363,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,141,376.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock worth $6,978,065 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $688,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $962.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $935.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $870.56. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $574.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 29.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.42%.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.