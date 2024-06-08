Analysts Set Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Target Price at $135.00

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

SLAB opened at $119.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.23. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $166.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.42.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $106.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $895,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 228,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,911,000 after acquiring an additional 31,112 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 100,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $103,000.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

