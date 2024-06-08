Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives $148.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of FNV opened at $117.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.47, a PEG ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.77. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $149.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -57.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 149,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 31,796 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 455,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,671,000 after acquiring an additional 236,503 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 447,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,825,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,472,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,156,000 after acquiring an additional 198,144 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,104,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,364,000 after acquiring an additional 112,274 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

