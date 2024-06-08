Analysts Set bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target at $5.46

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.46.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on bluebird bio from $1.72 to $1.68 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

bluebird bio Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $5.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.81.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

