Analysts Set bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target at $5.46

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.46.
BLUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on bluebird bio from $1.72 to $1.68 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.
bluebird bio stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $5.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.81.
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
