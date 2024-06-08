Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives $23.13 Average PT from Analysts

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 470.2% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 285.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ASB stock opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About Associated Banc

(Get Free Report

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

See Also

