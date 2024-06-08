Brokerages Set Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Target Price at $8.89

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.89.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.10. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $890.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $185,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $185,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,166 shares of company stock valued at $719,420 in the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 62,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 535,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 122,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 5.5% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

