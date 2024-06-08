UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Receives $92.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

In other UMB Financial news, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $95,387.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,011.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $124,689.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,762,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,649,857.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $95,387.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,011.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,333,888. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,842,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,903,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,997,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,875,000 after purchasing an additional 265,399 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 428,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,837,000 after acquiring an additional 121,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 73.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,586,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 198.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 40,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMBF opened at $80.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.99.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $405.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

