Morgan Stanley Increases Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $92.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $83.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $91.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.28.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $884,286.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,604. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $884,286.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,604. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,045. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,103,000 after purchasing an additional 343,903 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,917,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,721,000 after buying an additional 156,095 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $136,978,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,037,000 after buying an additional 630,298 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

