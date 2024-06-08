JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $89.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.57% from the company’s previous close.

OLLI has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

OLLI stock opened at $83.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $91.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $884,286.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,604. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,604. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,158 shares in the company, valued at $374,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,045. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 149,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $136,978,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

