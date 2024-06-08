VersaBank (TSE:VBNK) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.70% from the stock’s previous close.
VersaBank Price Performance
VersaBank stock opened at C$14.76 on Thursday. VersaBank has a fifty-two week low of C$9.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.85. The company has a market cap of C$383.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.08.
About VersaBank
