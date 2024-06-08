VersaBank (TSE:VBNK) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.70% from the stock’s previous close.

VersaBank Price Performance

VersaBank stock opened at C$14.76 on Thursday. VersaBank has a fifty-two week low of C$9.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.85. The company has a market cap of C$383.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Get VersaBank alerts:

About VersaBank

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.