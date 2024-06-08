Head-To-Head Contrast: CAVA Group (CAVA) and Its Peers

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CAVA Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
73.2% of CAVA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares CAVA Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CAVA Group
|$728.70 million
|$13.28 million
|207.47
|CAVA Group Competitors
|$2.14 billion
|$247.82 million
|29.55
Profitability
This table compares CAVA Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CAVA Group
|3.75%
|5.18%
|2.98%
|CAVA Group Competitors
|-8.88%
|-451.00%
|-5.21%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CAVA Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CAVA Group
|0
|6
|8
|0
|2.57
|CAVA Group Competitors
|553
|4825
|6304
|321
|2.53
CAVA Group presently has a consensus target price of $81.08, suggesting a potential downside of 4.68%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 6.15%. Given CAVA Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CAVA Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
CAVA Group beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
CAVA Group Company Profile
CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.
