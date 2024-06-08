Analysts Issue Forecasts for IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.
IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$456.89 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%.
Read Our Latest Report on IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Price Performance
Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at C$4.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$2.71 and a 12 month high of C$6.24.
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IAMGOLD
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.