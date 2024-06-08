Analysts Issue Forecasts for IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$456.89 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

IMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.03.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at C$4.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$2.71 and a 12 month high of C$6.24.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

