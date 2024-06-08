NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NWE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

In other news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $80,049.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $80,049.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,560.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $183,805 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWE stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.00.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.30). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

