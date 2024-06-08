Zacks Research Weighs in on Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $15.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.43 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.33 EPS.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSM has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $292.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.30. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $117.89 and a 52 week high of $348.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total transaction of $685,732.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,185,328.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,076 shares of company stock valued at $24,095,258 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.