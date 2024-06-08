Roth Capital Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report released on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $6.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $115.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,861.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,759,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598,421 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,715,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 26,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 33,976 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,257,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.5% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 744,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 121,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

