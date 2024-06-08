Jefferies Financial Group Increases Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$168.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$159.00 to C$168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s previous close.

RY has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$144.50.

Shares of RY stock opened at C$146.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$206.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$139.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$134.16. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$107.92 and a 52-week high of C$149.24.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$2,161,474.61.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

