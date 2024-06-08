North West (TSE:NWC) PT Raised to C$44.00

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NWC. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of North West from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.60.

Get North West alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWC

North West Stock Performance

Shares of NWC stock opened at C$43.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.89. North West has a 52 week low of C$29.58 and a 52 week high of C$43.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. North West had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of C$643.11 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that North West will post 3.3474801 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at North West

In other news, Senior Officer David Michael Chatyrbok sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total value of C$39,098.50. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About North West

(Get Free Report)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.