Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Raised to C$29.00 at Desjardins

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Northland Power to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northland Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.13.

Northland Power stock opened at C$24.05 on Thursday. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$19.36 and a 12-month high of C$29.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.09.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$754.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$684.27 million. Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.3008658 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

