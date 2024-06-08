Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Raised to C$24.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

LUG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Veritas Investment Research lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$24.75 to C$25.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.58.

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$19.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.39. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$14.23 and a 1-year high of C$20.82. The stock has a market cap of C$4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of C$305.68 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 1.6959518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total value of C$597,000.00. In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total transaction of C$1,012,500.00. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total value of C$597,000.00. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

