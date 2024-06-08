Desjardins Increases Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Price Target to C$5.97

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$5.65 to C$5.97 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “tender” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$8.73 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.90 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Karora Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KRR

Karora Resources Stock Performance

TSE:KRR opened at C$5.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.83. The company has a market cap of C$989.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.80 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. Karora Resources has a 52 week low of C$3.60 and a 52 week high of C$5.78.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$115.54 million during the quarter. Karora Resources had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 2.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Karora Resources will post 0.6099675 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Karora Resources

(Get Free Report)

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt mine; the Higginsville Gold operations; and Spargos Reward Gold project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.