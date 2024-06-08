Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Cut to C$29.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ERO. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts lowered shares of Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.46.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$27.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.82. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$15.72 and a 52-week high of C$32.89.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$141.98 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.2548878 EPS for the current year.

In other Ero Copper news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.45, for a total value of C$147,232.50. Insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

