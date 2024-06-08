Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of EFR opened at C$8.13 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of C$7.10 and a 12-month high of C$12.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 41.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of C$34.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

