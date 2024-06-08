Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPM. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of TSE:DPM opened at C$10.73 on Thursday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$7.79 and a 52-week high of C$11.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$166.90 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.428934 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dundee Precious Metals

In other news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 63,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$686,070.00. In related news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 42,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$467,422.56. Also, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 63,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.89 per share, with a total value of C$686,070.00. Insiders sold 134,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,641 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

