Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$143.00 at Desjardins

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Desjardins from C$102.00 to C$143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$105.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$99.70.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Down 0.2 %

Insider Activity

BBD.B stock opened at C$89.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$58.34. The firm has a market cap of C$7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$39.87 and a 1-year high of C$94.24.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,962,660.00. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,962,660.00. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

