Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$64.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.68.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.2 %

About Bank of Nova Scotia

TSE BNS opened at C$64.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.27. The stock has a market cap of C$79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$55.20 and a 52 week high of C$70.40.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

