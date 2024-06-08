Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Set at C$40.00 by ATB Capital

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) received a C$40.00 target price from investment analysts at ATB Capital in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.89% from the company’s previous close.

CPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.64.

Capital Power Price Performance

CPX stock opened at C$40.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$33.90 and a 1 year high of C$45.79.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.93. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 16.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 3.1603928 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$37.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$185,700.00. In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$37.14 per share, with a total value of C$185,700.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total value of C$204,296.98. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

